Whole Foods revamps director nomination rules, pleasing critic

BOSTON, July 9 Whole Foods Market Inc
adopted new rules to make it easier for groups of small
shareholders to run candidates for the company's board of
directors, according to a U.S. securities filing that outlines
changes sought by a critic.
In the filing dated June 29, the Texas-based grocery chain
said its board approved bylaw amendments to allow a group of up
to 20 shareholders owning at least 3 percent of the company's
stock to nominate director candidates and have them included on
the company's proxy materials.
Whole Foods previously had opposed the changes, known as
"proxy access." The company had proposed higher thresholds that
would have made it harder for small investors to run their own
board candidates.
Regulators initially sided with Whole Foods but then stepped
back in January, opening the door for a rush of proxy-access
resolutions this year at other companies that have drawn
widespread support.
Proponents say the changes will make companies more
responsive, though some issuers worry about making it easier for
short-term activist investors to claim board seats.
Whole Foods' filing did not make clear why it adopted the
changes when it did. A spokeswoman did not immediately return
messages.
James McRitchie, a private shareholder who has pushed for
proxy access at Whole Foods and other companies, said he was
pleased with the grocer's decision.
McRitchie said that in response to the company's change he
has withdrawn a similar shareholder resolution he had filed,
although he would prefer more liberal standards such as having
no limit on the number of shareholders who could band together
to run director candidates.
"I'm declaring victory and withdrawing," McRitchie said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)