Whole Foods says key sales measure accelerating

Feb 11 Whole Foods Market Inc on
Wednesday said same-store sales in the current quarter were
accelerating, sending shares in the largest U.S. organic and
natural food supermarket up 1.4 percent in after-hours trading.
Same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for
retailers, rose 4.5 percent for the first quarter that ended Jan
18. That matched the analyst estimate compiled by Consensus
Metrix.
Those sales were up 4.9 percent for the current quarter
through Feb. 8.
Same-store sales increased 3.1 percent during the quarter
ended Sept. 28.
Shares in the upscale grocer were up $1.19 to $54.72 in
extended trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew
Hay)