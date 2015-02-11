版本:
Whole Foods says key sales measure accelerating

Feb 11 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said same-store sales in the current quarter were accelerating, sending shares in the largest U.S. organic and natural food supermarket up 1.4 percent in after-hours trading.

Same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for retailers, rose 4.5 percent for the first quarter that ended Jan 18. That matched the analyst estimate compiled by Consensus Metrix.

Those sales were up 4.9 percent for the current quarter through Feb. 8.

Same-store sales increased 3.1 percent during the quarter ended Sept. 28.

Shares in the upscale grocer were up $1.19 to $54.72 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew Hay)
