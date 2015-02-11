UPDATE 1-Whole Foods sales accelerate, shares rise

(Adds company comment, details on results)
By Lisa Baertlein
Feb 11 Whole Foods Market Inc on
Wednesday said same-store sales have accelerated, helped by
stronger consumer confidence and shoppers' positive response to
the upscale grocer's price cutting and its first national
advertising campaign.
Shares in the largest U.S. organic and natural food
supermarket were up 2.1 percent in extended trading after the
news helped ease fears that Whole Foods was losing market share
amid increased competition from specialty retailers Sprouts
Farmers Market Inc and Fresh Market Inc, as well
as mainstream retailers such as Kroger Co and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
Same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for
retailers, rose 4.5 percent for the first quarter that ended
Jan. 18. That matched the analyst estimate compiled by Consensus
Metrix.
Those sales were up 4.9 percent for the current quarter
through Feb. 8.
Same-store sales increased 3.1 percent during the quarter
ended Sept. 28.
Among other things, Whole Foods has been cutting prices on
fresh produce and other perishable goods as it works to shed its
"Whole Paycheck" nickname and its reputation for high prices. It
recently ran its first national advertising campaign and is
testing a shopper loyalty program.
"We attribute our broad-based sales momentum to our
customers' positive response to our many strategic initiatives,
along with improving consumer confidence," Walter Robb, Whole
Foods' co-chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Quarterly net income grew almost 6 percent to $167 million,
or 46 cents per share, in the latest quarter. Analysts, on
average, had expected a profit of 45 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales were up more than 10 percent to $4.67 billion.
The company also reiterated its forecast for 2015 sales
growth over 9 percent and same-store sales growth in the low to
mid-single digit percentages.
Shares in Whole Foods were up $1.14 to $54.65 in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew
Hay and Lisa Shumaker)