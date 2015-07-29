UPDATE 3-Whole Foods' New York City overcharging scandal hits sales; stock drops

(Adds details from conference call)
By Lisa Baertlein
July 29 Whole Foods Market Inc on
Wednesday said same-store sales growth cooled again in the third
quarter, hurt by competition and an overcharging scandal in its
New York City stores, and its shares tumbled 11 percent in
after-hours trade.
The Austin, Texas-based chain's same-store sales, a closely
watched performance gauge for retailers, were up just 1.3
percent for the quarter ended July 5, far less than the 2.8
percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
Those sales rose 3.6 percent in the second quarter and 4.5
percent in the first quarter. The rapid deceleration is
troubling for investors, who have wondered how long Whole Foods
could maintain its grip on the natural and organic grocery
category it pioneered and long dominated.
Early this month, an investigation by New York's Department
of Consumer Affairs found that Whole Foods charged too much for
some prepackaged foods at the company's nine New York City
stores.
Executives, who have apologized to shoppers, said they are
working to rebuild trust after national media attention hurt
sales around the country.
Third-quarter net income rose 2 percent to $154 million, or
43 cents per share, missing Wall Street's estimate.
Whole Foods also dialed down its 2015 same-store sales
forecast. It now expects growth in the low single digit
percentages, versus its prior call for growth in the low to
mid-single digit percentages.
Its forecast for fourth-quarter earnings of 34 to 35 cents
per share also fell short of analysts' estimate of 38 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Executives in May attributed the slowdown to competition
from mainstream and specialty retailers and "severe
cannibalization" from the company's own stores in some areas.
It is responding with a new chain of smaller markets that
target Millennials and value-oriented shoppers. Called 365 by
Whole Foods Market, it is a nod to the company's lower-cost
private label brand.
The company said it has signed four leases for 365 stores,
and that it plans to convert one Whole Foods Market to the new
concept. The first 365 store will debut in Los Angeles' hipster
Silver Lake neighborhood. Other stores are slated for Santa
Monica, California; Portland, Oregon; Houston; and Bellevue,
Washington.
Whole Foods plans to open up to five 365 stores in the
second half of 2016 and then to double the number of openings in
2017.
The company's stock fell $4.47 to $36.35 in after-hours
trade.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Grant
McCool and Dan Grebler)