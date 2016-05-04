Whole Foods same-store sales decline in second quarter

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said sales at established stores fell more than expected in the second quarter.
Same-store sales for the fiscal second quarter ended April 10 slipped 3 percent from a year earlier, more than the 2 percent decline analysts' expected.
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: