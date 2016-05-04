版本:
Whole Foods same-store sales decline in second quarter

May 4 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said sales at established stores fell more than expected in the second quarter.

Same-store sales for the fiscal second quarter ended April 10 slipped 3 percent from a year earlier, more than the 2 percent decline analysts' expected.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)

