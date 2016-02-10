Whole Foods' comparable sales drop 1.8 percent

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
Feb 10 Upscale grocery chain Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 1.8 percent decline in sales at established stores due to intense competition from big-box retailers in the organic foods market.
Net income fell to $157 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 17 from $167 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, net income was flat at 46 cents per share as the company had a lower share count in the latest quarter.
Sales rose 3.4 percent to $4.83 billion.
Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.