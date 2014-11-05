Market share gains drive Whole Foods profit

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc , which specializes in organic and natural food products, reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company gained market share and launched new products.
The company's net income rose to $128 million, or 35 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, from $121 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $3.25 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015