U.S. SEC alters view on Whole Food Markets shareholder proposals

BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports qtrly net loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $403.5 million versus $400.9 million
Jan 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday reversed itself on grocer Whole Food Markets Inc's request to exclude shareholder proposals in its proxy materials, saying it now had "no view" on the matter.
The SEC had said earlier the upscale grocer could exclude the proposals.
Shareholder proposals allow investors to nominate directors of the company. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)
WASHINGTON, May 3 The U.S. Navy has decided to delay by a year until fiscal 2020 the awarding of a design and construction contract for a planned new frigate, according to congressional testimony on Wednesday by two Navy rear admirals.
* Howard hughes corp says on april 27, 2017, woodlands master credit facility was upsized to increase facility by $30.0 million for a total of $180.0 million