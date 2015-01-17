版本:
U.S. SEC alters view on Whole Food Markets shareholder proposals

Jan 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday reversed itself on grocer Whole Food Markets Inc's request to exclude shareholder proposals in its proxy materials, saying it now had "no view" on the matter.

The SEC had said earlier the upscale grocer could exclude the proposals.

Shareholder proposals allow investors to nominate directors of the company. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)
