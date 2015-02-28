Whole Foods pushes annual meeting to September after SEC move

BOSTON Feb 28 Grocer Whole Foods Market Inc
rescheduled its annual investor meeting to September 15
after regulators withdrew support for its plan to skip a
shareholder resolution.
Whole Foods of Texas gave the new date in a securities
filing on Friday, pushing back a meeting originally planned for
March 10.
The meeting had drawn attention after Whole Foods won
permission from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) to leave off its proxy statement a proposed shareholder
resolution meant to make it easier for investors to run their
own director candidates.
The reform known as "proxy access" has become a central
issue in the upcoming spring shareholder meeting season.
The SEC backed off its decision in January, however, amid
criticism from shareholder activists who said the grocer had
preempted the resolution with a weaker version of its own.
Whole Foods had said earlier this month it would reschedule
its meeting.
