UPDATE 1-Whole Foods quarterly same-store sales decline again, shares slip

July 27 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday forecast current quarter earnings below Wall Street's estimate, sending its shares down about 2 percent in after-hours trading.

The nation's largest natural and organic grocery chain forecast fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 23 cents to 24 cents per share, below analysts' average profit estimate of 25 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Austin, Texas-based company also said fiscal third-quarter sales at established stores fell 2.6 percent from the year earlier, marking their fourth straight quarterly decline.

Those sales dropped 3 percent in the second quarter, 1.8 percent in the first quarter and 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.

Net income for the third quarter ended July 3 fell 22 percent to $120 million, or 37 cents per share, matching the average analyst per-share profit estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales were down 2.4 percent for the fourth quarter through July 24.

