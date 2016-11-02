Whole Foods sales decline easing, Mackey to become sole CEO

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said declines in same-store sales are easing in the current quarter and shares rose 4.7 percent to $29.84 percent in extended trading.
The natural and organic food seller said same-store sales were down just 1.6 percent for the first month of the current quarter through Oct. 30. That was an improvement over the 2.6 percent drop for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 25.
Whole Foods also said that co-Chief Executive Walter Robb will shift those duties to John Mackey, the grocery chain's co-founder, who will become the company's sole chief executive on Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Orlfsky)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.