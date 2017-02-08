UPDATE 1-Whole Foods cuts 2017 profit, sales forecasts on lagging sales growth

(Adds forecast, details)
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc cuts its
sales and profit forecasts for the year, citing
lower-than-expected sales growth and costs related to store
closures.
The organic and natural food grocer also said sales at
established stores fell in the first quarter, declining for the
sixth quarter in a row, and were on track to drop in the current
quarter as well.
Whole Foods' shares fell 3.2 percent to $28.35 in trading
after the bell on Wednesday.
The company said it expects sales for the year to rise 1.5
percent or greater, compared with its previous forecast of
growth of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent.
It cut its profit forecast for the year to $1.33 per share
or greater, from its previous view of $1.42 or greater.
Whole Foods has been grappling with intense competition from
rivals that include Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
as well as new competitors such as Amazon.com
and meal kit provider Blue Apron.
The company has been lowering prices and experimenting with
its value-oriented 365 by Whole Foods Market chain, as it tries
to shake its "Whole Paycheck" reputation.
Whole Foods has also been streamlining its management, with
co-founder John Mackey taking over as sole chief executive after
Walter Robb, who had split CEO duties with Mackey for six years,
stepped down last year.
The company said sales at established stores fell 2.4
percent in the first quarter ended Jan. 15.
Analysts on average had expected a 1.7 percent drop in
same-store sales, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company said its same-store sales were down 3.2 percent
in the current quarter through Feb. 5.
Whole Foods said it would not report quarter-to-date
comparable store sales results going forward.
Revenue rose to $4.92 billion in the first quarter from
$4.83 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $95 million, or 30 cents per share, from
$157 million, or 46 cents per share.
The company said it incurred a charge of about 9 cents per
share in the quarter, related to Robb's separation agreement and
store closures.
Whole Foods said it expects to incur an additional charge
related to the closures of about 6 cents per share in the
current quarter.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Jessica
Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Savio
D'Souza)