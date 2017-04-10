UPDATE 2-Jana Partners ups Whole Foods stake, looks to shake up board, management

(Rewrites, adds details on Jana's potential director slate,
byline)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lisa Baertlein
April 10 Jana Partners has upped its stake in
Whole Foods Market Inc as the hedge fund looks to shake
up the board and senior management of the high-end grocer and
push for a sale of the company that has been losing ground in
the natural and organic niche it popularized.
Whole Foods' shares, which have lost nearly half their value
since early 2015, jumped almost 10 percent to close at $34.17 on
Nasdaq.
Jana announced a 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods in a
regulatory filing on Monday, up from the 7.15 percent it held at
the end of last month, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The New York-based activist investor, which usually works
behind the scenes, is mounting an increasingly public campaign
for change at the Austin, Texas-based grocer.
Jana said in its filing that it had started a review of
strategic options for Whole Foods in light of the company's
"apparent unwillingness to engage in discussions with third
parties regarding such alternatives." (bit.ly/2okbH8b)
Like other hedge funds mounting proxy contests, Jana has
assembled a group of industry experts it feels can add hands-on
knowledge to running the business.
Former Gap Inc Chief Executive Glenn Murphy, former
Harris Teeter Supermarkets CEO Thomas "Tad" Dickson and former
Barclays stock analyst Meredith Adler have agreed to be on
Jana's slate of nominees, the hedge fund said in its filing.
Jana said it is also working with former Safeway chief
marketing officer Diane Dietz and food writer Mark Bittman as
consultants.
Murphy bought $44 million worth of Whole Foods stock, while
Dickson, Adler, Dietz and Bittman bought smaller amounts of
stock, according to Jana's filing.
The filing also disclosed that Jana plans to "internalize
grocery distribution and limit the influence of its primary
wholesale distribution partner," United Natural Foods Inc
, which in turn relies on Whole Foods for about a third
of its sales. United Natural's shares tumbled 8.2 percent to
close at $39.47.
FULL-BLOWN PROXY FIGHT
Jana, founded by Barry Rosenstein in 2001, oversees $6
billion and has engaged with companies dozens of times. Only
once, in the case of Agrium Inc, has it entered into a
full-blown proxy contest.
In its filing, the hedge fund said it wanted to boost Whole
Foods' undervalued shares by discussing issues like optimizing
its real estate and capital allocation strategies as well as its
management analytics and digital capabilities.
Whole Foods has been losing shoppers to rivals as the
natural and organic category that it pioneered has gone
mainstream via grocery rivals ranging from Kroger Co and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc to newer competitors such as
Amazon.com Inc and meal kit provider Blue Apron.
Late last year, Whole Foods returned co-founder John Mackey
to the role of solo chief executive after six years of splitting
the job with co-CEO Walter Robb, who focused on operations,
betting that Mackey would be best to lead a turnaround.
Mackey is an outspoken libertarian with a knack for
capitalizing on nascent food trends, but he also has courted
controversy. For years before the company's purchase of organic
food producer Wild Oats, Mackey used the alias "Rahodeb," an
anagram of his wife's name, to post comments on web forums
praising Whole Foods and criticizing Wild Oats.
Jana announced its plans to push for change long before the
company's annual meeting which is not expected to occur until
early next year.
Whole Foods in February cut its full-year sales and profit
forecasts after posting its sixth straight quarter of same-store
sales declines.
In addition to closing stores and centralizing its business,
Whole Foods now is working with Dunnhumby, a consumer data
subsidiary of Tesco Plc, in a bid to catch up with Kroger and
other rivals that already use such information to improve
merchandising and personalize offers to loyal customers.
(Reporting Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles and John Benny and Jessica Kuruthu in Bengaluru; Editing
by Anil D'Silva and Bill Rigby)