RPT-Jana's call to overhaul Whole Foods supply chain has few takers

By Anya George Tharakan and Lisa Baertlein
April 12 Activist investor Jana Partners'
proposal that Whole Foods Market Inc move grocery
distribution in-house to reduce its dependence on its biggest
supplier, United Natural Foods Inc, is easier said than
done.
The 18-year relationship between the two companies has meant
their existing operations are deeply interwoven.
Whole Foods, unlike many of the retailers that have been
chipping away at its dominance in the natural and organic
category, has focused on growing its retail footprint and leaned
heavily on United Natural to supply frozen and dry goods.
Jana disclosed on Monday that it had raised its stake in the
high-end grocer and called for changes in Whole Food's grocery
procurement and distribution strategy, which it called
"suboptimal and cost-disadvantaged."
However, analysts and consultants threw cold water on the
idea.
"I don't really give a tremendous amount of credence to (the
proposal)," Wolfe Research analyst Scott Mushkin said.
United Natural's shares were hammered following Jana's
proposal, closing down 8 percent at $39.47 on Monday, while
Whole Foods stock closed up nearly 10 percent at $34.17.
United Natural's shares have clawed back most of the losses
since then, closing at $41.80 on Wednesday, as it became clear
that Whole Food benefits from the scale and pricing leverage
that United Natural offers, making it unlikely that the grocer
would cut its dependence on the distributor.
Analysts and industry sources said Jana's plan to get Whole
Foods to rethink its distribution strategy could set the company
up for failure because it lacks cost efficiencies and
relationships with distributors that United Natural offers.
"I'm not saying they cant squeeze some money here, but to
think that UNFI is somehow fleecing Whole Foods by hundreds of
millions of dollars - it really doesn't make a lot of sense,"
Mushkin said, adding there was a cost-saving opportunity of just
tens of millions of dollars.
Whole Foods, which operates about 456 stores, sourced nearly
a third of its supplies from United Natural last year.
Whole Foods does not have sophisticated logistics and
efficient distribution processes like those at Wal-Mart Stores
Inc and Kroger Co, and an in-house distribution
plan could actually add to the company's costs, analysts said.
"It would be a mammoth undertaking to create their own
supply chain," said Roger Davidson, a former executive at
Wal-Mart, Whole Foods and Supervalu. Davidson is currently
president of consultancy firm Oakton Advisory Group LLC.
LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIP
United Natural has an agreement to continue its supply
relationship with Whole Foods through September 2025, according
to their annual filings.
Whole Foods operates three seafood processing and
distribution facilities, a specialty coffee and tea procurement
and roasting operation, 11 regional distribution centers that
focus on distributing perishables and four bakehouses, the
company's annual filing showed.
Apart from United Natural, the company sources goods from
local, regional and national producers, specialty wholesalers
and direct distributors - a fragmented market where the company
possibly has weaker price leverage than it does with United,
analysts said.
While the Austin, Texas-based natural and organic foods
supermarket chain is the largest of its kind in the United
States, the company will not be able to squeeze the economies of
scale from farmers and smaller producers unlike United Natural.
"It's not a core competency for Whole Foods, which is why
they have the relationship," said Ajay Jain, analyst at Pivotal
Research Group.
"Even major self distributing chains like Kroger ... also
rely on suppliers like UNFI because they can procure products
more easily than the retailer."
Whole Foods declined to comment beyond the statement it
issued on Monday. United Natural did not respond to a request
for comment.
