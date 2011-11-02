UPDATE 2-Whole Foods profit matches Street, shares drop

* Q4 EPS $0.42 vs Street view $0.42

* Identical-store sales gain misses analysts' view

* Shares fall about 5 percent after hours (Adds details of financial results, forecast, byline, updates share price)

By Lisa Baertlein

Nov 2 Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O) said a key sales gauge rose less than analysts had expected, and its shares fell about 5 percent after hours.

Financial results from the Austin, Texas-based company, which caters to health-conscious and generally upscale shoppers, have defied the volatile economy for many months and expectations were high going into the quarter.

But earnings matched analysts' expectations.

The biggest U.S. grocery chain focused on selling organic and natural food products said on Wednesday said that its net income rose 31 percent to $75.5 million, or 42 cents per share. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a profit of 42 cents per share for the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose more than 12 percent $2.4 billion.

Closely watched identical-store sales, which exclude relocations and expansions, increased 8.4 percent, short of the 9.1 percent gain analysts, on average, had expected, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Whole Foods was harder hit than its more mainstream rivals when the U.S. economy slid into recession, but it has been bringing back customers by focusing on value.

Kroger Co (KR.N) had a 5.3 percent gain in identical-supermarket sales, excluding fuel, in its latest quarter, while Safeway Inc SWY.N posted a 1.5 percent gain. At Supervalu Inc (SVU.N), that measure fell 1.8 percent in the latest quarter.

Whole Foods repeated its forecast for fiscal 2012 earnings of $2.21 to $2.26 per share. The forecast assumes identical-store sales growth of 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent.

Whole Foods' board on Wednesday announced a 40 percent increase Whole Foods' quarterly dividend to 14 cents per share.

Company shares, which closed at $70.56 on Nasdaq, fell to $66.94 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Richard Chang)