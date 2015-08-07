Whole Foods overpricing led to securities fraud -U.S. lawsuit

Aug 7 A Whole Foods Market Inc
shareholder has accused the grocer in a lawsuit of committing
securities fraud by concealing its overcharging of New York City
customers, leading to bad publicity that hurt sales and drove
its share price down.
In a complaint filed on Thursday in federal court in Austin,
Texas, the plaintiff Yochanan Markman said Whole Foods knew or
recklessly disregarded that it routinely overstated the weight
of pre-packaged products, causing the overcharging.
The complaint said that made the company's public statements
about its operations and prospects false and misleading.
Whole Foods specializes in natural and organic goods. It has
been sued several times by customers over the overcharges, which
were revealed on June 24, but not by shareholders.
Whole Foods spokesman Michael Silverman said the grocer is
committed to providing "transparent, accurate pricing" to
customers.
"We have upheld our responsibility to our stakeholders, and
are confident that this complaint is baseless and without
merit," he added.
Shares of Whole Foods fell 11.6 percent on July 30, causing
a $1.7 billion drop in market value, a day after the
Austin-based company admitted that negative publicity about the
overcharges had hurt its quarterly results.
Whole Foods said same-store sales growth rose 2.6 percent in
the first 10 weeks of its fiscal third quarter, but less than
half a percent after the overcharges were revealed.
Co-Chief Executive Walter Robb said in a July 29 conference
call "there is no magic bullet for restoring whatever trust was
lost," and that it was "just a matter of sawing wood and doing
the good work day in and day out."
The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs said the
overcharges ranged from 80 cents for pecan panko to $14.84 for
coconut shrimp.
Robb and Co-Chief Executive John Mackey later apologized,
calling the mistakes inadvertent. Both are defendants in the
lawsuit, as is Chief Financial Officer Glenda Flanagan.
Markman seeks class action status for shareholders from Aug.
9, 2013 to July 30, 2015.
Shares of Whole Foods were down about 1 percent at $34.53 on
Friday.
The case is Markman v Whole Foods Market Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Western District of Texas, No. 15-00681.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)