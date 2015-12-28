UPDATE 1-Whole Foods to pay $500,000 to resolve NY City overcharging probe

(Adds details on settlement, comments from city and Whole
Foods)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 28 Whole Foods Market Inc
has agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve an investigation into
whether the supermarket chain charged too much for some
prepackaged foods at its New York City stores, a city agency
announced on Monday.
The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs said the
settlement also requires the company to adhere to standards
aimed at preventing overcharging.
The department's commissioner, Julie Menin, said the
agreement "will help to ensure New Yorkers are better protected
from overcharging."
Whole Foods, which operates nine stores in the city - in
Manhattan and Brooklyn - said the settlement was below the $1.5
million the agency demanded and would "put this issue behind us
so that we can continue to focus our attention on providing our
New York City customers with the highest level of quality and
service."
The Department of Consumer Affairs in June had announced an
investigation of Whole Foods after finding its New York City
stores routinely overstated the weight of prepackaged meat,
dairy and other goods.
The overcharges ranged from 80 cents for a package of pecan
panko to $14.84 for a package of coconut shrimp, according to
the agency, which tested 80 types of food and found that all of
them had mislabeled weight.
The co-chief executives of Whole Foods, Walter Robb and John
Mackey, subsequently apologized in a YouTube video, saying they
"made some mistakes." The publicity that followed the probe hurt
sales at the Austin, Texas-based chain.
As part of the settlement, the Department of Consumer
Affairs said Whole Foods must conduct quarterly in-store audits
at all its New York City stores.
If agency inspectors identify mislabled pre-packaged foods
at a store, that store must immediately remove all mislabled
products and Whole Foods must check the accuracy of pricing of
that and 20 other products from the same department at all city
stores, the department said.
Whole Foods must also implement and enforce policies
preventing employees from estimating a package's weight and
conduct training for employees involved in that process, the
department said.
Whole Foods said in a statement that the Department of
Consumer Affairs, in announcing the deal, had "misrepresented
this agreement," saying the company had pre-existing programs
that went "above and beyond" the agency's requirements.
Whole Foods said the settlement states that "there was no
evidence of systematic or intentional misconduct by anyone in
the Northeast region or the rest of the company."
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)