Whole Foods tightens 2013 sales forecast, shares fall

Feb 13 Whole Foods Market Inc, the
largest U.S. natural and organic grocery chain, lowered on
Wednesday the top end of its 2013 forecast for sales at
established stores and its shares fell 7.3 percent.
Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods said net income for its
fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 20 rose 24 percent to $146
million, or 78 cents per share.
Total sales increased 14 percent to $3.9 billion.
Based on those first-quarter results, it narrowed its 2013
forecast for growth in sales at established stores to a range of
6.6 percent to 8 percent from 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent
previously. Whole Foods maintained its guidance for full-year
earnings per share of $2.83 to $2.87.
Whole Foods shares, which closed at $96.90 on Nasdaq, fell
to $89.80 in extended trading.