Whole Foods 2nd-qtr profit up, store sales pick up, shares rise

May 7 Whole Foods Market Inc on Tuesday
reported higher second-quarter profit, raised its full-year
earnings forecast and said store sales had recently accelerated,
and its shares rose more than 9 percent after hours.
Same-store sales, a key gauge of performance for retailers,
rose 6.9 percent for the fiscal second quarter that ended April
14. So far this quarter, those sales are up 9.4 percent.
The largest U.S. natural and organic grocery chain, based in
Austin, Texas, said second-quarter net income grew to $142
million, or 76 cents per share, from $118 million, or 64 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Total sales grew to $3.03 billion from $2.67 billion.
It also raised its forecast for full-year earnings per share
to a range of $2.86 to $2.89 from $2.83 to $2.87.
Whole Foods shares, which closed at $92.80 on Nasdaq, rose
to $101.50 in extended trading.