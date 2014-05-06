版本:
Whole Foods cuts 2014 forecasts again as competition bites

May 6 Whole Foods Market Inc on Tuesday cut its 2014 same-store sales and earnings forecast for the third time amid rising competition in the natural and organic grocery sector that it dominates.

Same-store sales, a key gauge of performance for retailers, rose 4.5 percent for the fiscal second quarter ended April 13, compared with the 5.4 percent rise in the prior quarter. Those sales were up 4.3 percent for the six weeks ended May 4.

Net income was flat at $142 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a year earlier.

Whole Foods' new 2014 forecasts call for earnings per share in the range of $1.52 to $1.56, down from $1.58 to $1.65 previously, and same-store sales growth of 5 to 5.5 percent, down from 5.5 to 6.2 percent previously.

The same-store sales outlook is below the 8 percent growth rate Whole Foods investors have grown accustomed to in recent years and which had made the retailer a Wall Street darling and the envy of grocers worldwide. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)
