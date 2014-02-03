Whole Foods buys seven Dominick's leases in Chicago from Safeway

Feb 3 Whole Foods Market Inc said it
bought seven Dominick's Finer Foods stores leases in Chicago
from Safeway Inc.
The largest U.S. natural and organic grocery chain said it
expects to reopen the stores as Whole Foods Market stores in
2015.
The transaction is expected to slightly hurt earnings in
fiscal 2014, Whole Foods said in a statement.
Safeway said in October that it plans to leave the Chicago
market by early 2014 as it continues to narrow its focus. It
then had 72 Dominick's in the city.
Whole Foods has 19 existing stores as well as three stores
in development in Chicago.
Terms of Monday's agreement were not disclosed.
Shares of Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods closed at $52.23
on the Nasdaq on Monday.