2017年 4月 11日

Hedge fund Jana lines up potential directors for Whole Foods battle -source

BOSTON, April 10 Hedge fund Jana Partners has lined up a handful of people including former Gap Inc Chief Executive Glenn Murphy to serve as possible directors at organic grocery chain Whole Foods Market, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Murphy bought $44 million worth of Whole Foods stock, according to a regulatory filing made by Jana Partners. Additionally Tad Dickson, a former CEO of Harris Teeter Supermarkets, and Meredith Adler, a former Barclays analyst, have committed to serve on Jana's slate. Diane Dietz, former chief marketing officer at Safeway, and food writer Mark Bitman are working with the hedge fund. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
