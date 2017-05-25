WideOpenWest shares fail to wow in debut

May 25 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc fell
about 6 percent in their New York debut on Thursday, a day after
the sponsor-backed cable company's offering was priced below
expectations.
The Englewood, Colorado-based company raised about $310
million in its initial public offering after 18.24 million
shares were priced at $17 each.
WideOpenWest had earlier expected to sell 19.05 million
shares for $20-$22 per share.
The company's stock rose as much as $17.15 in early trading
on Thursday, giving it a market valuation of $1.48 billion.
WideOpenWest is the first telecom company to go public this
year, according to Renaissance Capital, a manager of IPO-focused
exchange traded funds.
U.S. IPO activity has been on the rise in 2017. A pick up in
oil prices, an improving economy and hopes of corporate tax cuts
have encouraged companies across business sectors to enter the
stock market.
Backed by private equity firms Avista Capital Partners and
Crestview Funds, WideOpenWest calls itself the sixth-largest
U.S. cable operator.
The company mainly caters to the southeastern and midwestern
regions, providing high-speed data, cable television and
internet telephony services across 3 million homes and
businesses.
WideOpenWest faces stiff competition from giants such as
Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc
in the cable-TV market, and AT&T Inc, its largest
telecommunications competitor.
More than 780,000 customers subscribed to WideOpenWest's
services, as of March 31. Comcast, the No. 1 U.S. cable
operator, had about 28 million customers.
WideOpenWest reported a net income of $72.4 million in the
quarter ended March 31, on revenue of $300 million. Total
subscription revenue fell 2.2 percent to $260.5 million.
It plans to use proceeds from the offering to pay down debt
and for general corporate purposes.
UBS Investment Bank and Credit Suisse acted as lead joint
book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets,
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI and Macquarie Capital
were joint book-running managers.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)