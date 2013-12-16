版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-WidePoint up 13 percent in premarket

NEW YORK Dec 16 WidePoint Corp : * Up 13 percent to $1.65 in premarket
