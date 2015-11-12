Brickmaker Wienerberger's core profit fails to grow in Q3

VIENNA Nov 12 Third-quarter core profit at Wienerberger, the world's biggest brickmaker, fell short of expectations on Thursday as the firm reported weakness in key European markets and announced charges for "structural adjustments" including plant closures.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell slightly to 112.5 million euros ($120.8 million) in the three months to the end of September from 113.0 million euros in the same period last year.

The reported figure was less than the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, in which the average forecast for adjusted EBITDA was 123 million euros.

"Sound growth in the first half-year was followed by a certain slowdown in dynamics during the third quarter," the company said in a statement. "The countries that have been characterised by a weak demand level since the start of the year continued to have an unfavourable effect on our business."

It said those countries included Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland and its home market, Austria. Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch also said the situation in Russia had worsened.

Wienerberger maintained its full-year target of adjusted EBITDA of 375 million euros, but said it would have to deduct 20 million euros from that figure for the structural adjustments.

Scheuch said those adjustments included an array of items such as the accelerated integration of units and cost-cutting measures, many of them aimed at improving performance in the markets where demand had been weak.

The figure of 20 million euros included 6 million booked in the third quarter for items including the closure of a plant in Germany and another in Switzerland, he said. The remaining 14 million euros were expected in the fourth quarter, he added. ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Karin Strohecker)