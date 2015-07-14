Wienerberger CEO expects 2015 to be a "good year"

VIENNA, July 14 Austrian brickmaker Wienerberger
expects 2015 to be a "good year" after it finished a
restructuring and thanks to increasing demand in the United
States, Britain and northern Europe, its chief executive told
Austria's Wirtschaftsblatt.
"We will have a good year and generate a good result under
our own steam," CEO Heimo Scheuch was quoted as saying in
Tuesday's edition. "We are growing organically."
Business in Eastern Europe was recovering from a very low
level, while business in its home market Austria, in Germany and
in Switzerland did not perform so well, Scheuch said.
But he said Wienerberger, the world's biggest brickmaker,
planned to gain market share everywhere.
The company - which increasingly focuses on making
specialised pipes that can be used in households, the oil and
gas industry and for desalination plants - finished a five-year
restructuring programme last year.
Wienerberger said in May it expected 2015 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 350
million euros ($385 million), up from 317 million in
2014.
The company made a 2014 loss of 40 million euros after tax.
($1 = 0.9097 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)