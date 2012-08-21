UPDATE 2-Brickmaker Wienerberger warns of hard times in Europe

* CEO says assumes 2012 profit, drops reference to sharp
By Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, Aug 21 Wienerberger, the
world's largest brickmaker, has dropped its forecast for a sharp
rise in sales and core profits this year, warning that the
economic malaise from the euro zone debt crisis is enveloping
markets across Europe.
"We have to brace for hard times," Chief Executive Heimo
Scheuch told reporters in reporting slightly worse than expected
second-quarter results, saying the decline had spread from
Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria to the more significant markets of
Poland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain.
Wienerberger's shares fell as much as 5.3 percent to 6.39
euros, the lowest since late 2009, before regaining some ground
to trade at 6.50 euros by 0915 GMT.
They were the worst performer by far in the Stoxx Europe
600 construction sector index, which was up 1 percent.
The company said the crisis of confidence spawned by the
debt woes and resultant austerity had led to "significant
weakness in the new residential construction and renovation
markets in the group's European core markets".
However, Wienerberger's small but growing businesses in
Russia, India and the United States continued to prosper, the
company said.
The group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell nearly 9 percent to 102 million euros
($126 million) in the second quarter, missing the average
forecast of 107 million given in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Analysts polled by Reuters before the results had on average
expected EBITDA for the full year to rise 15 percent to 298
million euros but had forecast a net loss of 3.6 million.
Despite the lowered expectations for the full year, Scheuch
said: "I absolutely assume that Wienerberger will make a profit
in 2012."
Wienerberger's main customers are in the private sector so
it has less to lose from public-sector austerity campaigns as
countries try to whip their finances back into shape.
Holcim, the world's second-biggest cement maker,
last week said it was cutting costs and raising prices to
counter deteriorating demand in cash-strapped Europe and high
energy costs.
Holcim and rivals Lafarge, HeidelbergCement
and Cemex have been trying to pass
on a surge in electricity, coal and oil costs to customers by
raising the prices of their products.
Wienerberger also unveiled a plan on Tuesday to cut costs by
40 million euros by the end of 2013, with a one-off cash cost of
15 million euros.
The company had said in May it expected significant growth
in revenue and EBITDA this year thanks to the full consolidation
of plastic pipe maker Pipelife, in which it bought the half it
did not already own in February.
The deal was aimed at reducing Wienerberger's reliance on
the residential construction market.