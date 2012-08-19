UPDATE 1-Ecuador rallies Latin America in Assange battle with UK

* "Ecuador will not kneel," says president
* Regional bodies meet over Assange saga
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Aug 18 Ecuador cast its dispute with
Britain over asylum for WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange as a
struggle against colonialism on Saturday, drawing growing
support from its neighbors in the international diplomatic saga.
Incensed by London's threat to break into the Ecuadorean
Embassy where the former hacker is taking refuge, President
Rafael Correa's government has accused Britain of bullying and
has formally granted Assange asylum.
Britain says it will not allow the anti-secrecy campaigner
from Australia to travel to South America because it is obliged
to extradite him to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning
over rape and sexual assault allegations.
"They're out of touch. Who do they think they're dealing
with? Can't they see that this is a dignified and sovereign
government which will not kneel down before anyone?" Correa said
in his weekly address on Saturday.
"What a mentality, eh? They have not realized that Latin
America is free and sovereign and that we'll not put up with
meddling, colonialism of any kind, at least in this country,
small, but with a big heart."
Trying to present the affair as an international David
versus Goliath battle, Ecuador was hosting this weekend foreign
ministers from both the ALBA group of leftist-led Latin American
nations and the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR).
On Saturday, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez called for
ALBA members -- which also includes communist-ruled Cuba and
Nicaragua, among others -- to stand behind Ecuador.
"Latin America must be respected, our people must be
respected, but only united can we earn that respect."
"INVIOLABILITY OF EMBASSIES"
Support for Ecuador appears to be growing in the region.
"Britain ... is wrong. The threat is not only an aggression
to Ecuador, it's against Bolivia, it's against South America,
against the whole of Latin America," Bolivian President Evo
Morales said on Friday.
Ecuadorean state media said other nations including Colombia
and Argentina were backing Correa's position.
On Friday representatives of the hemispheric Organization of
American States (OAS) called for a foreign ministers' meeting
next week over the Assange affair.
Canada and the United States voted against holding the
meeting.
"The central issue is not the right of asylum, it is the
inviolability of embassies," OAS Secretary General Jose Miguel
Insulza said after the vote.
Ecuador, an oil-producing nation of 14.5 million people that
seldom finds itself in the global spotlight, is furious Britain
said it could make use of an obscure measure to break into its
embassy where Assange has been for more than two months.
"Is the threat of a European government to the sovereignty
of a South American country not important because we're a small
nation?" Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino said, adding
that maybe the region should also discuss the U.S. Guantanamo
base in Cuba and Argentina's claim to the Falklands.
The Ecuadorean government shares Assange's fears that he
ultimately could be extradited to the United States, which is
angry that his WikiLeaks website has leaked hundreds of
thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic and military cables.
The leftist Correa, who has high popularity levels and is
expected to run for re-election in February 2013, had developed
some rapport with Assange during an online interview the
WikiLeaks founder did with him this year.
Correa's stance has been largely cheered by Ecuadoreans, and
there have been scattered protests at the British Embassy.
"The whole world should back Ecuador for giving Assange
asylum and because this country is the first one to promote
freedom of expression," said Mary Valenzuela, a 39-year-old
restaurant owner.
After WikiLeaks released its deluge of diplomatic cables
that laid bare Washington's power-brokering across the globe,
Assange became revered as a freedom-of-speech champion in many
parts of Latin America, where there is strong tradition of
criticizing the United States for meddling.
Leftist nations, and others, have been increasingly turning
to new partners like China and Russia in recent years.
However, Europe and the United States are still important
trade partners with the region, so Ecuador could suffer should
the conflict escalate along commercial lines.
Business leaders and analysts told Reuters this week that
long-time U.S. trade benefits for the Andean country are at risk
due to the Assange saga.