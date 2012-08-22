Ecuador's leader says open to talks with Britain on Assange

* Correa wants Britain to withdraw 'threat' to raid embassy
* Says WikiLeaks founder can stay in building 'indefinitely'
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Aug 21 Ecuador is ready to negotiate over
the fate of Julian Assange if Britain withdraws a threat to raid
its embassy in London where the WikiLeaks founder has sought
refuge, President Rafael Correa said on Tuesday.
Ecuador was incensed by a veiled British threat to enter the
embassy to arrest the 41-year-old former computer hacker, who is
trying to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted for
questioning over allegations of rape and sexual assault.
Correa has offered Assange asylum and told Britain to let
him leave the embassy and fly to the South American country. The
leftist leader said Assange, who has been in the building for
nine weeks, was welcome to stay there "indefinitely," but also
said he was open to discussions.
"Despite that rude, impertinent and unacceptable remark
we're still open to dialogue," Correa told reporters in the
coastal city of Guayaquil.
"We don't expect an apology, but of course we expect Britain
to retract the extremely serious mistake they made when they
issued the threat that they could violate our diplomatic mission
to arrest Mr. Julian Assange."
Foreign ministers from across Latin America broadly backed
Quito's position as the government rallied regional support at a
series of high-level meetings in Ecuador over the weekend.
Correa says he shared Assange's fears that from Sweden he
could be further extradited to the United States and face
charges there. His WikiLeaks website published a barrage of
secret army documents and diplomatic cables in 2010 that exposed
Washington's power-broking around the world.
Correa has portrayed the saga as a struggle between a small
country and "imperialist" powers, the United States and Britain.
Local analysts say that playing up the "colonial" angle
helps burnish Correa's anti-U.S. credentials and could lift his
ratings. It also plays well with his ally Venezuela's socialist
President Hugo Chavez, the biggest critic of Washington in the
region.
Correa, a 49-year-old economist, has become popular with
many Ecuadoreans by building hospitals and schools, and for
programs of cash handouts for the poor. He is well placed to win
re-election next year if -- as widely expected -- he runs.
MICROWAVE AND A TREADMILL
Ecuador has said it might take the dispute over Assange to
the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
But it wants to convince London that it should let the
Australian citizen travel to Ecuador, or give him written
guarantees that he would not be extradited to the United States.
Correa's government says there have been no talks since Aug. 15.
Assange, whose platinum hair and friendships with the rich
and famous have helped make him a global celebrity, spoke from
the balcony of the embassy on Sunday. He denounced what he
called a U.S. "witch hunt" targeting him, but did not mention
the accusations made against him by two women.
That omission infuriated many in Sweden, who say the sex
crime allegations by two WikiLeaks supporters in 2010 have
played second fiddle to unwarranted theories of a U.S.-led
conspiracy to extradite Assange with the help of allies in
Europe.
Correa said Ecuador never intended to stop Assange from
facing justice in Sweden. "What we've asked for is guarantees
that he won't be extradited to a third country," he said.
The Ecuadorean leader also said his nation had to improvise
to provide Assange with as many home comforts as possible at the
diplomatic mission in London's affluent Knightsbridge area,
including a bed, microwave, shower and treadmill for jogging.
"Since Mr. Assange has received asylum from the Ecuadorean
state, he can stay in the embassy indefinitely," Correa said.
Since taking office in 2007, Correa has often sparred with
journalists whom he accuses of trying to undermine his rule.
Critics in the media accuse him of muzzling them and behaving
like an autocrat.
Earlier this year he won a libel case against three
newspaper publishers and a columnist for an article that called
him a dictator and alleged he had ordered troops to fire on
civilians during a protest. He later pardoned them.
"I wonder what would England do if a journalist, with the
permission and complicity of a newspaper, accused the Queen of a
genocide?," Correa said when asked about accusations that he has
used the courts to silence media critics.
He added that in his domestic disputes with journalists he
had only ever been standing up to unscrupulous media bosses.
"We face up to (the likes of) Murdoch in the United Kingdom,
who thought that they were above the law until a government came
along to implement the law for all," Correa said, referring to
the Australian-born media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
Murdoch's British newspaper arm is under investigation for
illegally tapping the voicemails of celebrities, sports stars
and politicians. There have been more than 60 arrests, including
dozens of current and former journalists.