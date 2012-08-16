版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 23:43 BJT

Sweden summons Ecuador ambassador after Assange granted asylum

STOCKHOLM Aug 16 Sweden's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was summoning Ecuador's ambassador after a decision by Ecuador to grant political asylum to WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange.

"Ecuador has unacceptably stopped the Swedish judicial process and has hindered European judicial cooperation," said Anders Jorle, a spokesman at the Foreign Ministry.

Assange is accused of rape, sexual molestation and illegal coercion in Sweden.

