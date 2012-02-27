UPDATE 3-WikiLeaks targets global risk company Stratfor

* Stratfor has been likened to a shadow CIA
Feb 27 The anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks
began publishing on Monday more than 5 million emails from a
U.S.-based global security analysis company that has been
likened to a shadow CIA.
The emails, snatched by hackers, could unmask sensitive
sources and throw light on the murky world of
intelligence-gathering by the company known as Stratfor, which
counts Fortune 500 corporations among its subscribers.
Stratfor in a statement shortly after midnight EST (0500
GMT) said the release of its stolen emails was an attempt to
silence and intimidate it.
Stratfor, under the leadership of founder and Chief
Executive George Friedman, said it would not be cowed. It said
Friedman had not resigned as CEO, contrary to a bogus email
circulating on the Internet.
Some of the emails being published "may be forged or altered
to include inaccuracies; some may be authentic," the company
statement said.
"We will not validate either. Nor will we explain the
thinking that went into them. Having had our property stolen, we
will not be victimized twice by submitting to questioning about
them," the statement said.
WikiLeaks did not say how it had acquired access to the vast
haul of internal and external correspondence of the Austin,
Texas, company, formally known as Strategic Forecasting Inc.
Hackers linked to the loosely organized Anonymous hackers
group said at the beginning of the year they had stolen the
email correspondence of some 100 of the company's employees. The
group said it planned to publish the data so the public would
know the "truth" about Stratfor operations.
Stratfor describes itself as a subscription-based publisher
of geopolitical analysis with an intelligence-based approach to
gathering information.
WikiLeaks and Anonymous maintain the emails will expose dark
secrets about the company. Stratfor said in its statement it had
worked hard to build "good sources" in many countries, "as any
publisher of global geopolitical analysis would do."
In December, hackers broke into Stratfor's data systems and
stole a large number of company emails.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told Reuters: "Here we have
a private intelligence firm, relying on informants from the U.S.
government, foreign intelligence agencies with questionable
reputations and journalists. What is of grave concern is that
the targets of this scrutiny are, among others, activist
organizations fighting for a just cause."
Australian-born Assange, 40, is currently under house arrest
in Britain and fighting extradition to Sweden for questioning
over alleged sex crimes.
Friedman, the chief executive, said on Jan. 11 the thieves
would be hard pressed to find anything significant in the stolen
emails. "God knows what a hundred employees writing endless
emails might say that is embarrassing, stupid or subject to
misinterpretation. ... As they search our emails for signs of a
vast conspiracy, they will be disappointed," he said.
MEDIA PARTNERS
People linked to Anonymous took credit for the data theft.
"Congrats on the amazing partnership between #Anonymous and
#WikiLeaks to make all 5 million mails public," AnonSec Tweeted.
AnonSec is one of several Twitter accounts used to promote and
organize activities associated with Anonymous.
It was not immediately clear what impact the release of the
emails might have on Stratfor, its employees, clients and
information sources.
Previous releases from WikiLeaks in 2010, such as secret
video battle footage and thousands of U.S. diplomatic cables
about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, have angered the U.S.
government. WikiLeaks' disclosures also have raised questions
about the safety of confidential sources quoted in previously
secret documents.
WikiLeaks said it was working with two dozen media
organizations worldwide that have access to a database of the
Stratfor emails. These include the U.S. newspaper publisher
McClatchy Co.
"We have begun reviewing the emails and will publish as
warranted," McClatchy's Washington bureau chief, James Asher,
told Reuters.
WikiLeaks said its other media partners include L'Espresso
and La Repubblica newspapers in Italy, the NDR/ARD state
broadcaster in Germany and Russia Reporter.
The group gave a sneak preview of the emails to The Yes Men,
an activist group that targets what it views as corporate greed.
The Stratfor emails discuss an elaborate hoax The Yes Men
staged to criticize Dow Chemical Co's handling of the
Bhopal chemical disaster in India, according to Andy Bichlbaum,
a member of The Yes Men.
"What is significant is the picture it helps to paint of the
way corporations operate," Bichlbaum told Reuters. "They operate
with complete disregard for rule of law and human decency."
After Stratfor's computers were hacked at least twice last
December, the credit card details of more than 30,000
subscribers to Stratfor publications were posted on the
Internet, including those of former U.S. Secretary of State
Henry Kissinger and former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle.
The FBI began investigating the matter in December.
WikiLeaks also said Stratfor had a network of spies in
governments and media companies, and had "secret deals with
dozens of media organizations and journalists" including
Reuters.
Spokesman for Reuters David Girardin said: "We are not aware
that any journalist, or Thomson Reuters itself, has commissioned
Stratfor to complete any unique work for Reuters beyond being
simply one of many data and information sources."