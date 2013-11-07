U.S. spying harms cloud computing, Internet freedom-Wikipedia founder

* Wikipedia founder says eavesdropping encourages censorship
* Says Wikipedia has no plans to allow advertising
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, Nov 7 The United States' alleged
large-scale surveillance of global communications networks will
badly harm the U.S. cloud computing industry, the founder of
Wikipedia said on Thursday.
Jimmy Wales, who launched the online encyclopaedia service
12 year ago, said the U.S. eavesdropping, revealed by leaks from
former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, also poses a
threat to Internet freedoms by giving an excuse to oppressive
regimes to introduce more censorship.
"It's going to have a big impact on the cloud computing
industry as people are afraid to put data in the U.S., but it's
also devastating for the kind of work I do," Wales told
reporters after speaking at an IT event in Norway.
"If you are BMW, a car maker in Germany,... you probably are
not that comfortable putting your data into the U.S. any more,"
said the former futures trader who is still a key player at
Wikipedia, one of the most popular websites in the world.
Cloud computing is an umbrella term for activities ranging
from web-based email to business software that is run remotely
via the Internet instead of on-site. It is being adopted by big
companies and governments globally to cut costs and give
flexibility to their IT departments.
Snowden's leaks revealing the reach and methods of U.S.
surveillance have prompted angry calls for explanations from
France to Brazil. Germany has been particularly annoyed by
revelations that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA)
monitored Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"EMBARRASSING"
Wales said the revelations made it more difficult to
convince oppressive regimes to respect basic freedoms and
privacy as Wikipedia seeks to limit censorship of its content.
"They (spying revelations) give the Chinese every excuse to
be as bad as they have been... It's really embarrassing," he
said. "It's an enormous problem, an enormous danger."
China and countries in the Middle East have been most active
in filtering Wikipedia content to restrict access to certain
information, Wales said.
He said Wikipedia had no plan to introduce advertising.
"If we need to do that to survive, we will do what's needed
to survive, but we are not discussing that," he said. "Some
places have to remain free of commerce... Wikipedia is a temple
for the mind," Wales said.
Wikipedia has been financed through a non-profit foundation
Wikimedia, which reported revenues of $38.4 million for the
fiscal year 2011-2012, including $35.1 million in donations and
contributions.