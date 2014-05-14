Patent licensing firm WiLan may sell some non-core patents

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27
April 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 14 Canadian patent licensing company WiLan Inc said it would consider selling some of its non-core patents and focus on smaller licensing deals following a strategic review.
The company said in October that it was exploring strategic options, including a sale, less than a week after it lost a patent lawsuit against Apple Inc.
WiLan's shares fell 23 percent and several analysts downgraded the stock following the ruling.
The company, which owns more than 4,000 patents, acquires ownership of intellectual property and then seeks to charge fees from companies that use it.
WiLan said on Wednesday that it increased its quarterly dividend to 5 Canadian cents from 4 Canadian cents, effective from the second-quarter results.
The company's Toronto-listed shares closed at C$3.55 on Wednesday. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's third-largest television network, Ten Network Holdings, on Thursday said its future was dependent on financing arrangements after it reported a A$232 million ($173.44 million) half-year loss in a weak advertising market.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Cenovus Energy Inc won about 87 percent of shareholders' votes for its board of director slate on Wednesday, below previous near-unanimous approvals, as some voters protested the company's C$17 billion ($12.6 billion) purchase of ConocoPhillips assets.