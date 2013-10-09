Wi-Lan, BlackBerry settle all patent litigation

Oct 9 Patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc
said it and BlackBerry Ltd struck a
deal to dismiss all pending patent litigation between the
companies.
The financial terms and other details were not disclosed.
Wi-Lan, which has a string of patent lawsuits against
smartphone makers, alleged in December last year that BlackBerry
- then known as Research In Motion Ltd - had infringed a patent
related to Bluetooth technologies.
Wi-Lan had alleged that BlackBerry's PlayBook tablet and a
wide range of its smartphones, including the Bold, Torch, Pearl
and Storm, utilize technology that infringes its patent.
In May, Ottawa-based Wi-Lan filed a new lawsuit against the
struggling smartphone maker in Florida related to mobile phones
with high-speed wireless technology known as long-term evolution
(LTE).
As part of the deal announced on Wednesday, BlackBerry has
obtained a license to use some of Wi-Lan's patents that are the
subject of the suit in Florida, Wi-Lan said.
The two companies will discuss licensing on certain other
wireless technologies, said Wi-Lan, which has also filed patent
infringement lawsuits against Apple Inc and HTC Corp
among others over the past year.