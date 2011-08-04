UPDATE 1-WiLan Q2 profit edges past estimates

(Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Technology licensing company WiLan Inc's quarterly profit narrowly beat market expectations as new license agreements pushed up revenue, and the company backed its full-year outlook.

For April-June, the company earned $10.3 million, or 8 cents a share, versus a loss of $5.6 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 17 cents a share, just above analysts' forecast of 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue more than doubled to $27.4 million.

WiLan, which develops and licenses intellectual property for products in the communications and consumer electronics markets, backed its full-year revenue forecast of $110-$115 million, and expects adjusted earnings of $75-$80 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$8.15 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.