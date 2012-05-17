UPDATE 1-Wi-Lan says court rules in its favor in patent case

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc said a U.S. judge had ruled in its favor in a patent infringement claim related to handset products and high-speed packet access base stations.
Wi-Lan had alleged that Alcatel-Lucent USA, HTC Corp and Sony Corp's Sony Mobile Communications (USA) Inc had infringed four of its patents.
The company said the U.S. District Court for Eastern Texas, which issued the order on Wednesday, had adopted interpretations favorable to the company on all of its claims.
The court rejected all 10 of the defendants' proposed constructions, the company said in a statement.
"We believe that the constructions enable Wi-Lan to demonstrate infringement of the patents by the defendants' 3G HSPA base station and handset products," CEO Jim Skippen said in a statement.
Shares of the Ottawa-based company, which has a market value of about C$580 million, closed at C$4.70 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.