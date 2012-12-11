Wi-LAN sues RIM for bluetooth patent infringement

Dec 11 Patent licensing company Wi-LAN Inc
said it has filed a lawsuit against Research In Motion
Ltd for infringing on a patent related to bluetooth
technology.
The company said it filed a suit in the U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of Florida against the BlackBerry
maker.
Wi-LAN, which has licensed its intellectual property to over
255 companies worldwide, alleged RIM infringed its U.S. Patent
No. 6,260,168 related to bluetooth technologies.
The company has launched a string of patent lawsuits,
including one last week against Apple Inc, HTC Corp
and Sierra Wireless Inc's U.S. unit over LTE
mobile technology.