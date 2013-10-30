UPDATE 1-Patent licensing company WiLan considering selling itself

* Options include changes to dividend policy, buying or
selling assets, JVs
* No timetable set for completion of the process
Oct 30 Canadian patent licensing company WiLan
Inc said it was exploring strategic options,
including selling itself.
The move comes less than a week after the company lost a
patent lawsuit against Apple Inc. WiLan's shares
plunged 23 percent after Oct. 24 ruling that also resulted in
several analysts downgrading the stock.
WiLan's primary business is acquiring ownership of
intellectual property and then seeking to charge fees to
companies that use it. The company, which has a market value of
about $357 million, holds more than 3,000 patents.
Options being considered include changes to the dividend
policy or other forms of return of capital to shareholders,
buying or selling of assets, and joint ventures, WiLan said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The company said it had not set a timetable for completion
of the review process and that it does not plan to comment
further unless a specific option is approved by the board or the
process is completed.
Canaccord Genuity is serving as financial adviser and Norton
Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is advising on legal matters.
The company's Toronto-listed shares have slumped 32 percent
this year. The stock, however, trades at 49 times forward
earnings, a big premium to the sector median of about 13.