Wi-Lan posts loss on higher costs

Aug 2 Wi-Lan Inc , a Canadian patent licensing company, reported a second-quarter loss on higher litigation costs.

Net loss for the April-June quarter was $149,000, or break even per share, from a profit of $10.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 24 percent to $20.8 million.

