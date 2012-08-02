UPDATE 1-Wi-Lan posts loss on higher litigation costs

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Wi-Lan Inc , a Canadian patent licensing company, reported a second-quarter loss on higher litigation costs.
The company, whose principal source of revenue is from licensing its patent portfolio and licensing portfolios on behalf of third-party patent holders, said litigation expenses for more than doubled to $5.9 million for the quarter.
For the third-quarter, the company expects revenue of $19.9 million. On an adjusted basis, it expects earnings to be between $7.5 million and $9.5 million.
The company, whose peers include InterDigital Inc, Rambus Inc and Tessera Technologies Inc, increased its quarterly dividend by 16 percent to 3.5 Canadian cents per common share.
Net loss for the April-June quarter was $149,000, or break even on a per share basis, compared with a profit of $10.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 24 percent to $20.8 million.
Over the past five years the company has increased its patent portfolio from 20 patents to more than 3,000 issued or pending patents.
Shares of the Ottawa, Ontario-based company, which has a market value of $617.1 million, closed at C$5.10 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.