BRIEF-Wilex subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma extends research collaboration with Roche

Oct 14 Wilex AG :

* Says ITS subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma extends research collaboration with Roche

* Says Heidelberg Pharma and Roche extended existing 2013 licence agreement to apply antibody drug conjugate technology for further development of Roche antibodies

* Says Heidelberg Pharma will receive an upfront payment and further regular payments for granting access to its technology and providing research services to Roche

* Says Roche has opportunity to exercise options for licences to develop and market selected ATACs

* Says exclusive rights to one additional undisclosed tumour target will be granted to Roche

* Says for this target Heidelberg Pharma could potentially receive up to 52 million euros in upfront and milestone payments for successful clinical development and regulatory approval plus royalties