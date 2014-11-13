UPDATE 1-William Demant cuts 2014 EPS f'cast, shares tumble

(Adds analyst, share prices, details on U.S. market)

COPENHAGEN Nov 13 The world's second-biggest hearing aid maker, William Demant, cut its full-year forecast for earnings per share (EPS) on Thursday due to falling prices for the devices in the United States, sending its shares down over 8 percent.

The Danish company did not disclose any third-quarter numbers in its trading update, but reduced its guidance for 2014 EPS growth to between 2 and 7 percent from previous guidance of 5 to 10 percent.

William Demant said an unnamed rival had started to sell its premium brand via a big box retailer in the United States which had created turmoil in the biggest market for hearing aids.

The world's biggest hearing aid maker, Switzerland's Sonova's said in March it had agreed with warehouse operator and retailer Costco Wholesale Corp to sell its Phonak-branded devices.

Although William Demant did not specify Sonova's deal, it said the U.S. arrangement weighed on prices in the country.

"Its core business, hearing aids, is under pressure by competitors like GN Store Nord and Sonova, and William Demant just cannot execute at the same level due to price pressure, especially in the United States," said analyst Michael Jorgensen from brokerage Alm. Brand Markets.

By 0830 GMT, shares in the company were down 8.7 percent at 420 Danish crowns each.

In the third quarter, unit growth on the global market for hearing aids is estimated to have exceeded the Group's general assumption of a 2 to 4 percent unit growth in the market, the company said.

William Demant said it had also calculated one-off losses to its operating profit due to "inaccuracies in certain balance sheet items" related to its acquisitions and consolidation of small entities in the United States.

"Combined with an expected loss on a customer loan in the United States, this leads to a total one-off adjustment of our EBIT in 2014 of around 100 million Danish crowns ($17 million).

$1 = 5.9739 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)