William Hill says not clear Rank and 888 deal would enhance position

LONDON, July 25 William Hill said it was
not clear that a combination with 888 Holdings and Rank
Group would enhance its position after the two firms
joined forces with a view to making a bid for the British
bookmaker.
888 and Rank said on Sunday they were working on a three-way
deal to bring together one of the leading online gambling
players, Britain's top casino and bingo hall operator and the
country's biggest high street bookmaker.
William Hill confirmed it had received a highly preliminary
approach but that the consortium did not put forward a proposal
on price, timing, terms, form of consideration or transaction
structure.
"The Board of William Hill would listen to and consider any
proposal which might be forthcoming from the consortium," it
said.
"However, it is not clear that a combination of William Hill
with 888 and Rank will enhance William Hill's strategic
positioning or deliver superior value to William Hill's strategy
which is focused on increasing the group's diversification by
growing its digital and international businesses."
