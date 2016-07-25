UPDATE 2-William Hill gives frosty response to Rank and 888 approach

* Bookmaker confirms approach from Rank and 888
By Kate Holton
LONDON, July 25 British bookmaker William Hill
gave a frosty response to a proposed takeover bid from
888 Holdings and Rank Group on Monday, saying it
saw little merit in the merger.
The group's shares jumped 11 percent after William Hill,
which is without a CEO and about to lose its market lead
following a wave of industry consolidation, said it had received
a preliminary approach from casino operator Rank and online
gambling group 888.
"It is not clear that a combination of William Hill with 888
and Rank will enhance William Hill's strategic positioning or
deliver superior value to William Hill's strategy," it said in a
statement.
A three way tie-up would be the latest, and potentially
biggest, deal in Britain's betting industry, which is rebuilding
in the face of tighter regulations and rising taxes.
If successful the deal would bring together one of the
leading online gambling players, Britain's top casino and bingo
hall operator and the country's biggest high street bookmaker.
Rank and 888 said they saw significant industrial logic in
the deal, delivering substantial revenue and cost synergies from
the combined online and store-based operations.
With its stock trading up 11 percent, William Hill has a
market value of 3.1 billion pounds ($4 bln), compared with 888
on 844 million pounds and Rank on 986 million pounds.
Analysts at Liberum said the approach partly reflected how
far William Hill had fallen given it was only recently
attempting a takeover of 888 itself.
Frustrated at its poor online performance, William Hill
sacked chief executive James Henderson on Thursday after only
two years.
'VULNERABLE'
"There's no doubt that William Hill is vulnerable at the
moment given not only the CEO's departure but also following
significant turnover in senior operational management," Liberum
said.
"This sector has seen major M&A of late and synergy benefits
will be a key focus although they are more likely to be limited
here given the lack of crossover with Rank."
William Hill was quick to embrace Britons' changing gambling
habits, such as placing bets online using smartphones and
tablets, often "in play" while watching sport like soccer on TV,
but its lead has vanished as others caught up.
It is a market leader with 2,370 bookmakers on the high
street, providing betting on traditional horse and greyhound
racing, and gaming on machines.
The company made an early attempt to consolidate with a 720
million pound bid for 888 last year, but it could not agree a
price with major 888 shareholder, Israel's Avi Shaked. Avi and
his brother Aaron Shaked own about half of 888 through family
trusts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The brothers have built one of Britain's biggest online
gambling groups, offering sports betting as well online bingo
and casino games. Rank, meanwhile, is Britain's biggest operator
of bingo halls and casinos.
Since William Hill's failed bid, rivals Ladbrokes
and Gala Coral have agreed a 2.3 billion pound deal, which will
knock William Hill off the top spot, while Paddy Power
and Betfair agreed to join forces in September.
888 had agreed to buy UK-listed Bwin.party last year, but it
was jilted in favour of GVC Holdings.
