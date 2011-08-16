UPDATE 1-Fairfax Financial buys William Ashley

* Financial terms not disclosed
* William Ashley sells high-end dinnerware
TORONTO Aug 16 Fairfax Financial Holdings
(FFH.TO), a Canadian insurer and investment company, said on
Tuesday it had bought family-owned tableware retailer William
Ashley China for an undisclosed sum.
In a statement, Fairfax said the acquisition was consistent
with its "interest in acquiring businesses from entrepreneurial
founders who want to find a long-term home for their
business".
Founded in 1947, William Ashley primarily sells dinnerware
and runs a wedding registry business.
Last month, Fairfax took a 9 percent stake in Bank of
Ireland as part of a group of investors in a rights issue.
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)