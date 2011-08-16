版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 17日 星期三 06:16 BJT

UPDATE 1-Fairfax Financial buys William Ashley

* Financial terms not disclosed

* William Ashley sells high-end dinnerware

TORONTO Aug 16 Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), a Canadian insurer and investment company, said on Tuesday it had bought family-owned tableware retailer William Ashley China for an undisclosed sum.

In a statement, Fairfax said the acquisition was consistent with its "interest in acquiring businesses from entrepreneurial founders who want to find a long-term home for their business".

Founded in 1947, William Ashley primarily sells dinnerware and runs a wedding registry business.

Last month, Fairfax took a 9 percent stake in Bank of Ireland as part of a group of investors in a rights issue. (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐