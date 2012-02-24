UPDATE 2-William Hill eyes international expansion

* Looking for multi-channel, online buys

* Expects Nevada licence to be granted this year

* Will look at acquisition opps in continental Europe

* FY operating profit 276 mln pounds vs own f'cast 274 mln

* Shares down 1.2 percent

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Feb 24 William Hill Plc, Britain's biggest bookmaker, is to ramp up international expansion efforts to take advantage of countries that are legalising gambling.

William Hill, which has outperformed rivals in Britain, would look to acquire businesses with a mix of retail and online operations, Chief Executive Ralph Topping said on Friday after the company reported full-year earnings in line with previous guidance.

"We will look to expand outside the UK. I think we are in good shape now as a business to look seriously at further expansion ... Ideally, it would be a multi-channel operation, but online is also attractive to us," Topping told reporters.

One of the countries in focus is the United States where William Hill announced plans to purchase three sports betting businesses last year. The acquisitions are conditional upon the company being licensed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, which is reviewing its application.

"It (Nevada) is a land-based opportunity and we will see what happens in the U.S. thereafter. But we first of all have to get these licenses and we expect that to happen some time this year," Topping said.

William Hill said the deals would position it well in the event of future developments in the United States, where the Department of Justice has effectively given the green light for states to legalise online gambling, while saying online betting on sporting contests was unlawful.

Topping said the company would also look at opportunities within continental Europe, where France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain are among countries that have implemented or are working on new gambling laws.

"One thing that William Hill is beginning to see more of is that people are anxious to talk to William Hill and we certainly don't lack opportunities," he said.

Analyst Nick Batram at brokerage Peel Hunt reiterated his "buy" stance on William Hill, saying he was "backing a winner".

"The group has the management team in place to utilise the solid balance sheet and strong cash flow in its pursuit to create a multi-platform international gaming company," he said.

The company, which has over 2,370 betting shops and takes over 1 million bets a day, said operating profit for the year to Dec. 27 reached 276 million pounds ($433 million), little changed from 277 million a year before and not far from the figure of 274 million which it had indicated in January it expected.

William Hill shares, which had risen 17.5 percent this year, were down 1.2 percent to 235.1 pence at 1220 GMT, valuing the business at 1.64 billion pounds.