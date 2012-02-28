UPDATE 1-William Lyon Homes emerges from bankruptcy

Feb 27 William Lyon Homes, which develops
new-home communities in California, Arizona and Nevada, said it
has emerged from its voluntary pre-packaged chapter 11
reorganization.
A U.S. bankruptcy court confirmed the company's plan of
reorganization on Feb. 10, the U.S. homebuilder said in a
statement on Monday.
In December, William Lyon had filed for protection to
recapitalize the company by cutting debt after having won
creditor support for its reorganization plan.
Under its Chapter 11 plan, the company received a capital
infusion of $85 million and reduced principal debt by around
$180 million, resulting in a 37 percent reduction in overall
debt, the company said.
"The company was able to continue making acquisitions
throughout the recapitalization process, and with our new
capital structure, we look forward to bringing these and other
highly desirable projects to market," Chief Operating Officer
and President William Lyon said in a statement.