New Issue - William Lyon sells $325 mln in notes

Nov 1 William Lyon Homes Inc on Monday sold $325 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: WILLIAM LYON AMT $325 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 8.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/08/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 719 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS