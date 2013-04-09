William Lyon Homes to raise up to $200 million in IPO

April 9 Homebuilder William Lyon Homes filed
with regulators to raise up to $200 million in an initial public
offering of its stock.
The Newport Beach, California-based company will look to
take advantage of a rebounding housing market, which has spurred
a number of private companies to tap the public markets.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc, which in January became the
first U.S. homebuilder to go public in over a decade, and
plywood and lumber maker Boise Cascade Co were able to
make highly successful market debuts this year.
Another homebuilder, private equity-backed Taylor Morrison
Home Corp, is looking to raise up to $524 million from its IPO.
William Lyon, which intends to use the proceeds of the
offering for growth, delivered 950 homes in 2012. ()
The company, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, listed
Credit Suisse, Citigroup and JP Morgan among the lead
underwriters to the offering.
It intends to list its Class A stock on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "WLH".
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.