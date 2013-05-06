William Lyon Homes expects IPO to raise up to $209 mln

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
May 6 William Lyon Homes said it expected its initial public offer to raise up to $209 million at a price of $22 to $24 per share.
William Lyon will sell 6.5 million Class A shares, with the rest of the 8.7 million shares offering being sold by Luxor Capital Group, which will retain a 20 percent stake in the company after the IPO. ()
At the top of the expected price range, William Lyon will have a market capitalization of about $739 million.
The Newport Beach, California-based company is the latest in a slew of homebuilders looking to go public amidst a housing supply crunch and an improving economy.
The company, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, delivered 950 homes with an average selling price of $275,000 in 2012. As of March 31, it had a consolidated backlog of 498 sold but unclosed homes.
William Lyon had filed with regulators last month to raise up to $200 million in its IPO.
It intends to list its Class A stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WLH".
Credit Suisse, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters to the offering.
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017